No injuries were reported after a house fire on 17 Street South Thursday afternoon. Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services say they were called to the scene in the 700 block of 17 Street South around noon, and when they arrived, found smoke coming out of the basement.

Fire crews were able to gain access the area quickly, and found a smouldering fire between the front porch and wall of the home itself.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported on scene. An investigation into the fire, which caused an estimated $10,000 in damages, remains ongoing.