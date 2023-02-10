The Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation held its 13th annual ‘Care from the Heart Day’ Radio-a-thon today and surpassed its fundraising goal of $250,000. The fundraising day brought in more than $255,000.

“A heartfelt thank you, southern Alberta, and appreciation to everyone that donated during this exciting and busy Care from the Heart Day. You continue to provide our hospital with the tools they need to provide our community with the best care possible,” says Allan Bartolcic, executive director.

Throughout the day, six local radio stations, including CJOC and 2DayFM, broadcasted live interviews with doctors and nurses, administrators, donors and front-line staff to share stories of the impact that donations made to the CRH Foundation have on the community.

The money raised will help with expanding areas of care and bringing new equipment, technologies and expertise to Lethbridge.