Fort Macleod RCMP are searching for a man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest, after the conclusion of an investigation into a fatal collision in October last year. Police responded to two vehicle crash on Oct. 21 near 9 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 2 and Hwy 3 in Fort Macleod.

Police say a Dodge Caravan was travelling east on Highway 3 when it hit a semi truck that was crossing the highway.

“An adult male driver, along with two young children from the Dodge Caravan, were injured. All three occupants were transported to hospital,” reads a news release from RCMP. “Both young children were treated for serious, life threatening injuries. Unfortunately, a 5 year-old child succumbed to their injuries.”

Police say 38-year-old Ryan Scott Potts, a resident of Brocket, faces charges of:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death

Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm

Operation of Motor Vehicle while Prohibited

Criminal Negligence Causing Death

Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm

Drive Uninsured Motor Vehicle

There are currently warrants out for his arrest and police say his location is unknown. RCMP ask anyone with information on him to contact them or Crime Stoppers.