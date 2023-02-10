The Lethbridge Lightning is holding their 2nd Annual Badges vs Bolts hockey game on Saturday, February 11th.

The Lightning, part of the Ranchland Hockey League, will be taking on local first responders and a portion of ticket sales will be going to the Jack Ady Cancer Centre in Lethbridge.

A live auction will also be taking place during the first intermission and a live player auction will take place during both the second and third periods.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Nicholas Sheran Area and admission is $25 for adults and those aged 12 and under are free.

The Ranchland Hockey League is comprised of four teams, the Lethbridge Lightning, the Fort Macleod Mustangs, the Siksika Buffaloes, and the Nanton Palominos.