Two men are facing multiple charges in connection to a short term drug trafficking investigation in Lethbridge. The Lethbridge Police Service says the investigation began earlier this week and the men were arrested during a targeted traffic stop in the area of Aquitania Boulevard on Feb. 9.

Police found cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, narcotic pills and illegal cannabis with a combined estimated value over $20,000 while executing a search warrant on a west side home after the stop. Two other men and a woman were arrested at the home and were later released without charges.

A loaded handgun was also seized, along with $4,000 cash and a Mercedes Benz.

“The investigation determined the individuals, who do not reside in Lethbridge, attended the city to engage in drug trafficking,” reads a news release from LPS.

Oromena Emmanuel Urefe, 20, of Surrey, B.C. faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Aaron Etchuko Bessong, 18, of Fort McMurray, faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled in court on March 3.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.