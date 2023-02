There was an movement in the unemployment rate in the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region in January.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in the southern Alberta corridor jumped to 3.7 per cent from 2.8 per cent in December 2022.

Despite the rise, year over year, the regional unemployment rate dropped from 7.2 per cent in January 2022. Across Alberta, the unemployment rate held firm at 5.8 per cent last month, which was the same number reported in December.