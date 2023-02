Lethbridge police are asking the public to help locate two missing teenagers. Both left a home in the city in the evening of Feb. 6 and the Lethbridge Police Service says it is believed they are either in Lethbridge or on the Blood Tribe.

Charish Quesnelle, 14, was Last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Amber Hunt, 15, was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweat pants and carrying a light blue pattern backpack.

Police ask anyone with information on the two to contact them.