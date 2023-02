No injuries were reported after a cargo truck fire in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue North Saturday evening.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded around 10 p.m. Saturday with crews from two stations. When they arrived they found the truck fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to surrounding structures.

The vehicle damage is significant and estimated to be at $10,000. The cause is deemed suspicious and under investigation.