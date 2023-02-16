Alberta Health Services are inviting residents in and around Milk River to an in-person engagement session on February 22.

This engagement session will be a chance for residents to speak with AHS representatives and learn more about the steps being taken regarding all the recent temporary closures of the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department due to a lack of physician availability.

AHS is working to ensure residents will continue to have access to the care they need within the community and are looking forward to be able to share their plans on how they plan to make that happen, now and in the future.

The session will be held on Wednesday, February 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Milk River Civic Centre, located at 321 3 Avenue NE.