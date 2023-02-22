Lethbridge County is holding a public hearing to consider the adoption of a new County and Town of Coaldale Intermunicipal Development Plan, Bylaw 23-005.

Both the Town of Coaldale and Lethbridge County have completed the first two phases of public engagement and the final draft of the plan can be found on both municipalities websites.

The plan addresses any existing and future land uses and policies around decision making to avoid any future conflicts around land use as well as fostering coordination, collaboration, and cooperation between both municipalities.

Both the County and Town share various common interests and goals that will result in working together to grow the agricultural environment while gaining on infrastructure like highway networks, Malloy Drainage Master Plan, and irrigation works.

This public hearing will be able to provide a way to address any conflicts and resolutions between these municipalities and be a forum to discuss planning matters of joint interest.

The Intermunicipal Development Plan is a planning tool that provides guidance to decision-makers by means of an agreed-upon policy that applies to the land within the plan area identified. Each municipality included in the plan is responsible for making decisions within their own jurisdiction.

Residents looking to provide input on the proposed Bylaw can do so at the hearing in Lethbridge County Council Chambers on March 2. The Town of Coaldale will be holding their own public hearing at a later date.

More information can be found on both the Lethbridge County and the Town of Coaldale websites.