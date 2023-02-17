Despite seeing a slight price increase, rent in the city of Lethbridge was among the lowest across the country, according to the latest Rentals.ca and Urbanation National Rent Report.

Lethbridge finished 30th on the list with a one-bedroom apartment on average costing $1,203, up 18.2 per cent compared to the same month the previous year. A two-bedroom apartment in the city saw a year-over-year increase of 16.5 per cent, on average costing $1,349.

Across Canada, rent prices saw a 10.7 per cent year-over-year increase with Alberta seeing a 14.6 percent increase in January. The average rent for a one-bedroom across the province cost $1,271 to start off the year.

Vancouver and Toronto remain the two most expensive places for rent in the country. The average rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver is $2,730, and in Toronto is $2,458. Calgary finished 26th on the list and Edmonton finished 31st.