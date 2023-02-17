To mark the launch of its new standalone website, the Helen Schuler Nature Centre will hold a scavenger hunt. The in-person hunt will run until the website’s launch on Feb. 27. It will move online after the launch.

Curtis Goodman, resource development coordinator with the Helen Schuler Nature Centre says the new website will be a great way to share information, book programs and learn more about Lethbridge.

Goodman says families are invited to partake in the scavenger hunt and be entered to win prizes that are both sustainable and nature related.

“We’re encouraging people to come down to the nature centre over the next few weeks to do that scavenger hunt, learn more about the website and reconnect with the centre if they haven’t been down in a while,” he says.

- Advertisement -

The in-person scavenger hunt will be along the Nature Quest Trail, with residents looking for tiles.

“We have hidden a number of tiles throughout the Nature Quest Trail and you will be invited to take a scavenger hunt clue sheet to see if you can find all the different characters there,” says Goodman.

“There’s a decoding of a message that will take place and bring that back to the centre and you get a bonus entry into the contest.”

Along with the scavenger hunt, other activities will be available during Family Day on Monday and into reading week. The hours for the centre are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. during reading week, with extended hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.