A winter storm warning is in place for much of southern Alberta. Environment Canada replaced a winter storm watch with the warning today. Significant snowfall is expected in the following areas, with a total of 30–50 cm expected between Sunday night and Tuesday: M.D. of Pincher Creek near Cowley Burmis and Maycroft

Piikani Reserve

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Pincher Creek and Twin Butte

Waterton Lakes Nat. Park and Blood Res. 148A

Heavy snowfall is predicted to begin tonight and ease in the afternoon tomorrow, before getting heavy again in the evening and continuing through Tuesday. The highest accumulation is anticipated in Waterton Lakes National Park.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” reads a new release from Enviroment Canada. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. For information on emergency plans.”