The Lethbridge Police Service is looking to the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old female.

Montana Fransen was last seen outside of Greens Pop Shop on February 13th. Fransen apparently frequents various addresses within the city and is known to be transient in nature and avoids contact with police.

LPS has made several attempts to locate Fransen, but have been unsuccessful.

Fransen is described as a Caucasian female, weighing around 90 lbs., approximately five feet and two inches, with long brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater and a red jersey.

LPS did acquire some information that could place Fransen in the northside of the city.

Anyone with information regarding Fransen’s whereabouts are asked to contact LPS at 403-328-4444 and reference files #23003461.