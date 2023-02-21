Canada’s top bull riders will be bucking their way to Lethbridge for March 3 and 4 as part of the elite Cup Series, presented by Wrangler for the PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com.

This will be the second elite Cup Series of the new season and riders will be working for important early points as the race for the 2023 PBR Canada Championship and $50,000 bonus starts to amp up.

ENMAX Centre fans will bare witness to exhilarating 8-second rides and mishaps throughout the action-packed two-day event as these athletes face off against their massive 2,000 pound challengers.

Some of the riders this year include Calgary native Nick Tetz, Dakota Buttar, Brock Radford and young gun Chad Hartman.

Previously, the Cup Series was at the ENMAX Centre in September 2022 where Nick Tetz went 4-for-4, winning back to back events.

The PBR Canada Cup Series’ South Country Co-op showdown presented by VisitLethbridge.com takes place Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at the ENMAX Centre.