One man is facing charges in connection to sexual assault in north Lethbridge.

Russell Galutan Artates, 25, is charged with one count of sexual assault and has been released from custody. He is scheduled in court on March 29.

The 25 year old man was arrested at a north side home on Feb. 17 after an investigation into the incident on Sept. 28, 2022. Police responded to a report that a woman was assaulted in the St. Edwards neighbourhood and could not immediately locate the suspect.

BACKGROUND: Sexual assault suspect sought in Lethbridge

Police released a side-profile photo of the suspect the victim obtained and later a composite sketch. Within days of the sketch being released to news media, police say multiple people contacted them to identify the suspect.

His identity was confirmed using a DNA sample he left at the scene on a discarded cigarette butt. Police say they would like to thank members of the public who helped identity the suspect.