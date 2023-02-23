Four teenagers are facing charges in connection to the assault of a 15 year old boy outside a Burger King.

Police were called to the fast food restaurant on 3 Ave. S on Feb. 17 at around 10:35 a.m. and say after staff called 911 to report the assault. Police say the staff assisted the victim until EMS arrived and took him the hospital, where he was treated for head injuries.

Police say the victim was approached by the four suspects, two of them in masks, and was struck multiple times with a tire jack. He was then kicked multiple times when he was on the ground and his shoes were stolen, according to police. The four male suspects, who police says were known to the victim, fled on foot.

“Two 15-year-old males, a 14-year-old male and 16-year-old male, all of Lethbridge, have been charged with: aggravated assault, disguised with intent, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public and robbery,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

All four have been released from custody with court dates set in March.