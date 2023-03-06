Monday, March 6, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeContests
Contests

2dayFM’s P!nk UK Getaway

By My Lethbridge Now Staff

98.1 2dayFM wants to send you & your bestie to London, England to experience P!nk with Gwen Stefani LIVE at Hyde Park for the Pink Summer Carnival Tour!

Starting Monday, March 13th, make sure you’re listening for the official P!nk ‘toast‘ and be the first to call us at 403 327 0981 for your chance to qualify for a P!nk UK Getaway this summer!

All qualifiers will be invited to a summer party where we will reveal the winner! More details to come soon!

Offer ends May 5th, 2023.
Official Rules and Regulations can be found here.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win