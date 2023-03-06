98.1 2dayFM wants to send you & your bestie to London, England to experience P!nk with Gwen Stefani LIVE at Hyde Park for the Pink Summer Carnival Tour!

Starting Monday, March 13th, make sure you’re listening for the official P!nk ‘toast‘ and be the first to call us at 403 327 0981 for your chance to qualify for a P!nk UK Getaway this summer!

All qualifiers will be invited to a summer party where we will reveal the winner! More details to come soon!

Offer ends May 5th, 2023.

Official Rules and Regulations can be found here.