Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department will be temporarily closed from 5 p.m. Friday until to 8 a.m. Monday. During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents.

Anyone in need of emergency medical assistance are still urged to call 911, with EMS calls being re-routed to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge or Raymond Health Centre, and patients seeking any level of care can access emergency services at both facilities.

Residents are also being reminded to call Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health-related questions. Those requiring non-emergency medical care are also encouraged to call their family physician.