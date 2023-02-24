Fire crews continue to investigate an early morning hotel fire that caused roughly $1 million in damages. Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services crews from three stations were dispatched to the blaze at the Holiday Inn on Mayor Magrath Drive around 1 a.m., and found the fire located in a room on the third floor.

One person was rescued from the room and transported to Chinook Regional Hospital with unknown injuries. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to just the one suite, but several people were displaced due to smoke and water damage.

Officials say the building was significantly impacted by the sprinkler system activation, with damage estimates currently at $1,000,000.