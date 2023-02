An unidentified 38-year-old Milk River man is facing several charges in connection to sexual offences against a child.

Mounties, with assistance from the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation Unit, say the accused is facing charges including possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making child pornography.

The accused is not being identified to protect the identify of the victim. The 38-year-old will next appear in a Lethbridge court on March 20th.