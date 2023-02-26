As of 5:30 p.m., Lethbridge Police say they’re no longer directing the public to avoid the ENMAX Centre.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Lethbridge Police are investigating an assault at the ENMAX Centre, and the public is being urged to avoid the area.

Police say the roads surrounding the stadium have been barricaded, but members remain on site in an effort to control traffic flows.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say there is no immediate danger to those inside the stadium, but, have provided no further detail.

MyLethbridgeNow.com will have more information as it becomes available.