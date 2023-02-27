Lethbridge Police Service are asking the public for dashcam footage of early Friday morning’s downtown fire.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, February 24th, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call regarding a structure fire at the Lethbridge Hotel in the 200 block of 5th Street South.

When crews arrived, they witnessed flames in the upper levels and began suppression efforts. The hotel had extensive damage and because of instability demolition began on the hotel late Friday afternoon.

LPS is treating the fire as suspicious and are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area between 1:45 a.m. to 2:15 a.m. and asks to check dash cam footage for activity near the hotel.