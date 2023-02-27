The Helen Schuler Nature Centre has launched their own, stand alone website on Monday.

Before the launch, the Nature Centre was under the City of Lethbridge’s own website.

With the launch, the Nature Centre has also unveiled their online scavenger hunt, which will be happening until March 31st.

The scavenger hunt entails exploring the new website—nature.lethbridge.ca—to find characters with unique letters, once all the characters have been found they will unveil a secret message.

Once the message has been decoded, residents can enter a contest by subscribing to the monthly newsletter for the Nature Centre.

The contest will have nine unique prizes that are nature based and include an Early Bird Prize which will be drawn on March 6th. The remainder of the prizes will be revealed on April 1, 2023.

Prizing includes Birds of Prey VIP Seasons Pass—the Early Bird Prize, winter footwear package, guided river trip for 6 people, outdoor fun package, active transportation package, a Night Owl VIP experience, family membership package, Lethbridge Astronomy Society Observatory Experience for up to 10 people, and an Awesome Adventures gift certificate.