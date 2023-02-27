Exhibitors are busy preparing for the start of the 2023 Ag-Expo and North American Seed Fair at Exhibition park. The show starts on Feb. 28 and runs until March 2. More than 270 agricultural exhibitors will gather to trade and invest in-person. There will be thousands of products including irrigation systems, farm equipment, livestock supplies, chemicals and seeds on display at the show.

It is a chance for people in the industry to connect directly with major producers and marketers of crop and livestock. There will also be speakers on each day, ranging from sustainable food production to optimizing irrigation systems.

The show will consist of more than 225,000 square feet of farming equipment and attendees will find all the tools and resources they need in one place, according to Farm Credit Canada, which is putting on the show.