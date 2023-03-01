Lethbridge school divisions are pleased with the provincial budget announcement. The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division says funding has been approved for a new elementary school on the west side. This is something the division has been advocating for since 2015.

“After St. Teresa of Calcutta School was completed in 2016, we knew that a new elementary school in west Lethbridge would be our next priority. Especially since Father Leonard Van Tighem School, a K-9 school that serves students on the northwest side of the city, is currently over capacity by approximately 250 students,” said secretary-treasurer Lisa Palmarin, who has been involved with the project’s proposal since its inception. “Obviously this overage is significant and we knew that an additional elementary school would help to alleviate these enrollment pressures.”

The division said it is still reviewing the provincial budget to determine its full impact on students and staff and adds it looks forward to working with Alberta Education, the city and local contractors to bring the new school to fruition.

The Lethbridge School Division says it is also happy about provincial investments in education. It says highlights include increased funding to recognize enrollment growth, classroom supports, facility operations and maintenance and transportation.

Funding has been approved for modernization of Galbraith Elementary School as part of the budget, but the province did not include a dollar value in the announcement.

“Our division, like many others, has struggled to keep pace with a wide range of costs, placing a significant pressure on operations over the last few years,” said Christine Lee, associate superintendent, business and operations at the Lethbridge School Division. “This additional funding will assist us in keeping pace with increasing costs.”

The division adds funding in operations, maintenance and transportation will help it deal with rising costs associated with items such as utilities, insurance and fuel.

The W.R. Myers and D.A. Ferguson schools in Taber are also on the list for modernization and Raymond will get funding for a new high school.