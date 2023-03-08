Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Be You-tiful You Sweepstakes

By My Lethbridge Now Staff

Hey you! You are more than enough. Perfect just the way you are. But you already know that.

CJOC 94.1, 98.1 2day FM and our fabulous local prize sponsors want to celebrate all women owning it because that’s true beauty!

Enter for your chance to win an amazing $500 Prize Package that includes a prize from each sponsor!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, April 3rd!

Enter now!

Offer ends April 2nd, 2023.


