The official Alberta NDP finance critic says the province’s 2023 budget is a “deeply fiscally irresponsible plan to buy votes.” Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips says the budget falls short on providing the amount of funding needed to make a significant impact on the healthcare system and criticized affordability measures for ending just after the upcoming election in May.

“This is a budget designed essentially to lie to people and tell them that they are fixing healthcare when none of the amounts for recruiting physicians or other healthcare workers go anywhere near what is required and there is no question that people in Lethbridge will see little if any improvement in their access to healthcare over the next few months,” Phillips says.

She also shares opinions expressed by Mayor Blaine Hyggen after the budget announcement, pointing to how few projects specific to Lethbridge are included in the budget.

“When you look at what Lethbridge got in terms of specific investments in this budget, it is virtually nothing,” she says. It’s actually kind of sad, the extent to which the infrastructure minister and deputy premier, who’s the MLA for Lethbridge East, has not delivered anything hardly for our city. I was actually surprised at how he didn’t lift a finger for us.”

Phillips says she looked for three key things in the budget — healthcare, new school construction and social housing projects for Lethbridge. No funding for housing was identified specifically for the city.

“Over the course of this government’s tenure, our homelessness numbers have doubled since 2019 in the city of Lethbridge and yet we aren’t seeing a dime from this government in new projects,” Phillips says. “It is an astonishing abdication of responsibility. It is a level of incompetence that the UCP should be ashamed of.”

Finance Minister Travis Toews says the budget had two main themes, economic growth and fiscal responsibility.

“Investment, attraction, economic diversification, job creation, and ultimately expanded fiscal capacity, which results in additional government revenues. That’s been a standing agenda item in every budget that I presented. I believe it should be a standing agenda, the agenda item of every budget period,” he said during a roundtable meeting with media on March 1.

He adds affordability is a big concern for Albertans and the budget focused on that with policies such as the fuel tax relief, which he says will not end at election time. “The program doesn’t end at the end of June it continues on and I believe it will be a program in perpetuity every time energy prices go up,” Toews says.

Phillips also criticized the two per cent cap on tuition increases, saying post-secondary education is still unaffordable.

“Our institutions, both the college and the university have taken deep cuts and there is absolutely no indication that the new spots for healthcare workers or any others are going to be funded in Lethbridge,” she says.

Toews points to education as a priority for the budget and the province announced $2.3 billion over the next three years to modernize and build new schools. This includes a commitment for a new elementary school in west Lethbridge.

Phillips says she would have liked to see a budget with a clear plan for surplus dollars to be reinvested in healthcare and other areas where spending is needed.