Fort Macleod RCMP are asking the public for assistance locating a missing 15 year old. Auston Bird was last seen on Feb. 27 in Fort Macleod and police are asking anyone who knows where he is to contact them.

He is described as six feet tall and 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black and carrying a backpack, according to police.

Anyone who has information to share but wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.