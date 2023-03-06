Monday, March 6, 2023
Classic Concert Bucket List Contest

By My Lethbridge Now Staff

2023… LET’S REMEMBER THIS YEAR!

It may go down as the biggest year for legendary concerts in history as iconic bands and artists are hitting the road across North America.

CJOC is ready to send you to the show you’ve always wanted to see…the Classic Concert Bucketlist!

ELTON JOHN, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, KISS, FOO FIGHTERS, DURAN DURAN, MADONNA, AND MORE.

You choose the city, the artist and the datewe’ll take care of the rest.

Listen weekdays to our Mornings with Scott and Laura show for the bucketlist artist. Hear it…then call in for a chance to qualify to win your choice!

The Classic Concert Bucketlist beings on March 13th, 2023.
Contest closes April 27, 2023.

Official rules and regulations can be found here.

 

