The Blood Tribe Department of Health is looking to make changes to the Lethbridge shelter, including offering more support for people facing addiction. Charles Weaselhead, former Blood Tribe Chief and vice chair of the department of health board, spoke at a Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs event last week, where he said significant improvements have been made since the Blood Tribe took over the shelter in January.

“With our resources and our mandate to care for our people, [we] are introducing a wellness model. We are going to utilize wrap-around services that we have from our community and hopefully from the City of Lethbridge,” Weaselhead said. “Our mandate is to operate a shelter, we realize that but if we continue to operate like before, nothing is going to happen. Remember the old saying — you keep doing the same things, you are going to keep having the same results and that’s not our intention.”

Weaselhead said the department will introduce cultural programing, but services will be available to anyone who needs them, not only Indigenous. He added about 70- per cent of clients are Indigenous and the shelter will have case workers help tailor support to individuals.

The City of Lethbridge conducted a point in time count in September last year, which found about 454 people were experiencing homelessness in the community.

“The shelter operates on an emergency basis so one of the keys right now is the city has 110 spaces for us to operate, that’s all we can do within guidelines, restrictions and liabilities,” Weaselhead said. “We ask everybody, be patient with us and hopefully, we have a one year agreement, if things can work out to what I believe they will and can be, we will be able to go back to the province and re-write the agreement.”

He said the shelter will hire case workers and mental health workers to support clients and encourage those facing addiction to seek recovery services.

Many attendees at the event had questions for Weaselhead, including how the community can support people using the shelter and if security concerns were addressed at the facility since the Blood Tribe took over.

“We must remember that poverty, that homelessness, all of these aspect, it’s everybody’s problem — it’s not just on designated group, it’s everybody’s problem,” he said, adding people can donate things like clothing and blankets to the shelter to help.

Weaselhead said concerns about privacy and security were addressed during the initial takeover process from the previous service provider.