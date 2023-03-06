The City has declared that phase 1 snow routes are active as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Residents are to move all vehicles parked on-street along Phase 1 snow routes by 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 7th.

Those who do not move vehicles to other areas will be subject to a parking ticket. These measures remain in effect until the city says otherwise.

Since February 1st, when parking tickets began to be used to enforce the temporary restrictions, just under 1,500 reminders were distributed to those still parked on active snow routes.

Phase 1 snow routes are identified with a blue snowflake tab on the upper side of snow route parking signs.