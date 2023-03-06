Social service workers in Alberta will get a raise after the province committed an additional $330 million over three years to the sector. The province says more than 21,000 disability, homeless shelter and family violence prevention workers will be affected.

“There have been challenges in these sectors when it comes to turnover and retaining employees. When you are working with vulnerable individuals, that consistency of staffing is critical for their success and that consistency for these organizations as well in making sure that they have qualified, trained individuals that know the work, that know the people, makes a big difference so this is going to go a long way, I hope, in regards to helping retaining and maintaining quality employees that can provide the care and support that these individuals so deserve,” says Jeremy Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services.

Nixon adds the average wage for shelter workers in the province is just over $18 an hour and within the disability sector, the average is about $20. With the announcement, he adds, the average wage should sit around $22 an hour.

“This sector has been ignored for too long, this means that the disability workers have not seen a wage increase since 2014, which is way too long. I don’t think that people who work with our most vulnerable should have to worry about how they are going to put food on their own plate,” Nixon says.

The money is an increase to service providers’ contracts and it will be up to the providers to distribute the money to workers. Nixon says the province has asked that the extra funds are used for wage top-ups, but it also covers administrations and operating costs.

“Social sector workers and programs are essential to the well-being of Lethbridge,” says MLA for Lethbridge East and minister of infrastructure, Nathan Neudorf. “Caring staff that support Albertans with sustaining programs is something that is absolutely invaluable to our city and surrounding area. I am incredibly proud to see this additional funding going to support these programs and amazing workers,” said

The money builds on $26 million the province announced before Christmas to increase funding for homeless shelters, family prevention organizations and disability service providers. Nixon says that money was used to top-up wages, but not all employees have seen it yet.

“I understand there are a number of workers still waiting for their wage top-up, we have signed all of the agreements with the service providers so now it’s up to the service providers to determine how they are going to distribute those funds amongst the employees. We have had the conversation of understanding that these funds will be backdated to January first,” he says.