A new bylaw amendment in Lethbridge County will allow landowners to keep a limited number of livestock on their properties in hamlets.

The county’s previous animal control bylaw did not permit any livestock or fowl in the hamlets of Fairview, Kipp, Monarch, Shaughnessy, Diamond City, Chin, Iron Springs, and Turin.

The amendment was carried at council’s March 2 meeting. It will now allow up to five animal units on hamlet properties, dependent on the size of the parcel.

The county defines one animal unit as:

One horse, donkey, or mule over a year old

Two colts up to one year old

One llama/alpaca

Two ostrich, emu, or other ratite

One cow or steer over one year old

Two calves up to one year old

One elk or bison/buffalo

50 broiler chickens

15 chickens (layers)

10 ducks, turkeys, pheasants, geese or other similar fowl or in combination thereof

Three sheep or goats over a year old

Two swine over a year old

20 rabbits or other similar rodents

Council received a request to review the animal control bylaw in 2022 and a public survey earlier this year found the majority of respondents were in favour of allowing animals.

“Council appreciates the feedback we received from the public, which ultimately led to these changes in our Animal Control Bylaw,” says Reeve Tory Campbell. “We feel that allowing small numbers of livestock supports the agricultural identity of Lethbridge County by giving residents the choice to raise these animals while having parameters in place to mitigate any negative impacts on neighbouring properties.”

Property owners who wish to keep livestock on their property are not required to obtain a permit, however they must ensure manure is properly managed and that animal bedding, feed, feathers, or fur not blow onto other properties or create any type of nuisance.