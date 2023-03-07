The town of Coaldale is looking to bring in more industrial development with a new incentive program. The town says the idea behind the policy is to transfer the cost and risk of developing new industrial land from the public sector to private.

“Right now, there is no industrial land available for purchase in Coaldale,” says Cam Mills, director of growth and investments for the town. “We’re entirely sold out, so the question before council was essentially this — if the goal is to expand Coaldale’s industrial tax base, then what’s the most cost-effective and risk averse way of getting that done?”

He says incentivizing private investment through policy can spur non-residential growth and keep municipal funds available for other services and projects.

“If the town itself were to play the role of developer, it would need to reach into the vast majority of its debt capacity, likely for a decade or more,” Mills says. “By adopting an economic development policy like this one, the town will take on a lot less risk to effectively achieve the same long-term result.”

The policy has three main points: a construction rebate incentive, an industrial infrastructure incentive and an off-site levy incentive. The most impactful, according to the town, is the first.

The construction rebate provides builders with a cash rebate and/or credit against future tax payments worth up to three per cent of a building’s value and will support construction in new residential areas, by offsetting costs of land acquisition and building.

The industrial infrastructure incentive will support developers with large scale projects by providing cost sharing agreements with developers who need to install new or improve existing municipal infrastructure. They will be considered on a case by case basis and will require council approval.

The off-site levy incentive provides developers with potential cash flow assistance by reducing or delaying payment requirements for levies.

“While developing council’s 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, it became clear that supporting and promoting investment in the Town of Coaldale was going to be a key priority of ours,” said Mayor Jack Van Rijn. “Not only will this policy do just that, it will, in turn, increase our non-residential tax base, which in the long term will benefit our residents by helping to off-set the amount of residential taxes they pay each year.”