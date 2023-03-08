Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Claresholm RCMP investigating after pipebombs detonated in public garbage bins

By Laura Briggs
Supplied by Claresholm RCMP

Claresholm RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a blown up garbage receptacle in Amundsen Park on Monday.

On March 6th at 8:18 a.m. RCMP received information regarding the incident which allegedly took place at 2:10 a.m. that morning.

RCMP inspected the scene and looked into neighbourhood inquiries where they received a video from a resident’s doorbell camera. This video showed a taller male and a shorter individual walking up to the garbage receptacle and placing a pipe bomb inside. A fuse was lit and the individuals watched as the garbage bin was destroyed. The two suspects then fled in the north east direction.

RCMP were then informed of a garbage bin at the compost site for the Town of Claresholm where employees advised them that the garbage bin had also been damaged by a pipe bomb explosion on March 4th around 6:30 a.m.

RCMP are asking any witnesses to come forward with any information that may help with their investigation. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

