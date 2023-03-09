The City of Lethbridge and much of southern Alberta is under a special weather statement as Environment Canada says a winter storm, which could bring between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow, blow through the region on Friday.

The national meteorological service says the snow is likely to develop south of the city on Friday morning, and is likely to spread further north throughout the day. It’s believed the heaviest snowfall will drop in the Highway 1 area between Calgary and the border with Saskatchewan.

In all, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall, along with wind gusts between 50 to 60 kilometres an hour possible at times as well. For those travelling, the strong winds combined with falling snow could cause low visibility on regional roads. Drivers should be cognizant of driving to the conditions, and give themselves extra time to get where they need to go.

The storm is expected to clear out of the area by Saturday.