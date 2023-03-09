Lethbridge Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Sunshine Spearchief did not meet her guardian where they had planned after school on March 8 and school staff confirmed she stayed until the end of the schoolday.

The Lethbridge Police Service says there is concern for her wellbeing.

She is described as Indigenous, about 185 cm tall and around 55kg. Spearchief was last seen wearing black pants, a grey goodie, long black winter coat and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about Spearchiefs’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference file #23005248