There was an uptick in the unemployment rate in the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region in February 2023. According to data released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the unemployment rate in the southern Alberta corridor jumped to 4.2 per cent from 3.7 per cent in January.

The provincial unemployment rate, meanwhile, also saw a bit of a upward nudge at 6.0 per cent in February, up from 5.8 in January. The provincial rate of unemployment remains above the national average, with a reported Canadian unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent last month, up from 4.9 per cent in January.