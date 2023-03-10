Friday, March 10, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Unemployment rate rises slightly in Lethbridge-Medicine Hat in February

By My Lethbridge Now Staff

There was an uptick in the unemployment rate in the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region in February 2023. According to data released by Statistics Canada on Friday, the unemployment rate in the southern Alberta corridor jumped to 4.2 per cent from 3.7 per cent in January.

The provincial unemployment rate, meanwhile, also saw a bit of a upward nudge at 6.0 per cent in February, up from 5.8 in January. The provincial rate of unemployment remains above the national average, with a reported Canadian unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent last month, up from 4.9 per cent in January.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win