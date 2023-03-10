As time change takes place this weekend, the City of Lethbridge Fire & Emergency Services are reminding residents to spring into action and be sure to check their smoke detectors.

Residential smoke detectors should be inspected twice a year to make sure they are still in the best working condition in the event of an emergency.

The best way to check your smoke detectors is to ensure the expiry date is not within the next six months and swap out the batteries. If your smoke detector is more than 10 years-old it should be replaced.

A correctly working smoke alarm is the best way to protect your family from a fire. Ensure everyone in your home can identify the sound of the smoke alarm and is aware of what to do in case of a fire. It’s also a good time to remind those in your home on fire escape plans, how use fire extinguishers and where they are located in the home.

More information about smoke alarms can be found here.