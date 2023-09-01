Those planning on roasting marshmallows over the long weekend are being reminded to keep safety in mind, as the sticky treat could lead to a possible hospital trip or a fire department visit.

AMA Insurance reports 63 per cent of all marshmallow-related burns are from camping, open fires or barbeques. According to AMA Insurance Agency Manager Ryan Gladun, the hazards from marshmallows come from the sweet treat losing its solid composition and added adhesion when heated; the combination of the two can lead to a burn if it gets on your skin.

Along with the possible safety risk, open fires such as fire pits are reported to be one of the leading causes of residential fires. AMA Insurance Agency Manager Ryan Gladun says while backyard firepits can be a fun activity over the long weekend, they also can be dangerous.

“Never leave your firepit unattended, and keep a fire extinguisher, hose or bucket of water nearby in case of emergency.”

- Advertisement -

Those planning on having a fire over the weekend are being advised to have the fire a safe distance from the house and any flammable structures or objects, including fences, awnings and tree branches. Ensuring fires are no larger than one meter high or wide is also recommended.

Gladun adds before starting a fire, it is important to check if there is an active fire ban in your area.