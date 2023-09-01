Several community groups, organizations and committees are scheduled to participate in the Town of Coaldale’s upcoming Fall Community Meetup & Registration event.

The meetup, formerly known as the Fall Mass Registration, allows these different groups to educate the public about what they do and allows those interested to ask any questions they may have. Some groups set to participate include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge and District, Coaldale and District Emergency Services, the Coaldale Public Library, and Family and Community Support Services.

According to the town, this year’s event will include a Coaldale Pickleball Club clinic. The Kinsmen & Kinette Clubs of Coaldale will also offer free pizza and refreshments.

The Fall Community Meetup & Registration is happening on Tuesday, September 12th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Eastview Park. A complete list of groups and organizations taking part can be found on the town’s website.