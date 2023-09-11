Brought to you by Kia Lethbridge

Mornings To-Go with Lindsay

Hi, I’m Lindsay! I’m originally from Calgary, so I’m a born and raised Alberta girl. I graduated from SAIT in 2020 for radio, worked out in Northern Ontario for a while and managed to make my way back to Alberta to continue doing what I love. Between attending Stampede religiously every year, I took up competitive swimming as a kid and continue to swim but way more casually now. I’m also big into dinosaurs, so I take as many trips to Drumheller as humanly possible. I love talking with people, if you see me at events, come up and say hi, I’d love to meet you!

Tune in with Lindsay weekdays from 6am to 10am on 98.1 2day FM.