Over the long weekend, regional firefighters were on sight of a grass fire, which spread to nearby grain bins, for nearly 12 hours.

According to Coaldale and District Emergency Services, around 4 p.m. Saturday, September 3rd, fire crews were called to a grass fire on Highway 4 and Range Road 20-1. The fire is reported to have started in the ditch and spread, with firefighters being told it was threatening structures before they arrived on the scene. The Raymond and Stirling fire departments were called in for mutual aid, with both departments providing water and manpower.

“The fire was contained to the ditch and the neighbouring property; it did damage a number of bins on the property but was put out before it spread to any other structures.”

According to officials, while the fire was considered “small” in size, it was relatively labour-intensive because the grain bins had to be emptied and extinguished. Firefighters on the scene are credited for working through hot conditions and late into the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, officials say since the fire originated in a fire on the side of the road, it is believed it was started by something thrown out of a car.

Residents are being reminded as we head into fall, especially after a hot and dry summer, it is important to be fire-smart and conscious.