An innovative event is aiming to help showcase creativity and talent of artists in a digital and tech innovation space on Friday.

The BiPOC Foundation is holding a Digital Art Exhibition at the Galt Museum on Friday, September 8. The event will feature a wide range of artwork including paintings, animations, dance, photography, videography as well as interactive installations that are all either in a traditional or digital format.

The main objective of the event, according to Temi Owolabi, Communications and Outreach assistant with the BiPOC Foundation, is to showcase the creativity of artists in the industry and help these artists with their reach.

“Aims to showcase creativity of artists in a tech and innovative workspace. So, it’s calling artists to come and show their work in a technological space, introduce them technological things and how it can improve their artwork and to reach more audiences and to engage with the community,” says Owolabi.

- Advertisement -

Residents looking to purchase tickets have two options to choose from, standing tickets that are free with a complimentary drink, while the other option is $40 seated tickets that give access to the fashion show that’s happening with Kurvy Kouture Co., food and access to a raffle draw. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Galt Museum.

The BiPOC Foundation is a federally recognized and mandated non-profit, helping Black, Indigenous and people of colour start, grow, and scale up their businesses, by providing access to information, resources, network and potential access to funding.