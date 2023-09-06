The public is being asked for information about two incidents in Lethbridge where boxes of cats were left at the Animal Shelter. According to officials, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st, two boxes of kittens were left on the front door of the building.

Skylar Plourde, Director of Services and Enforcement for Lethbridge Community Animal Services, says the kittens were found by an Enforcement Officer; however, by chance, they were found; otherwise, the kittens would have been left outside for up to 12 hours.

“Likely they would not have survived the night, as we do get foxes, coyotes, hawks and such frequent the property, and with how small these kittens were, not all of them would have made it.”

Shortly after, the Lethbridge Human Society is said to have received a call about a box of cats left at their gate. Plourde says when the volunteers couldn’t find the cats on the Humane Society’s property, they checked the Animal Shelters, as the two organizations have been confused in the past, and this is where they found two adult cats in a box.

“We suspect that happened right after our officers had come back to the property, so just within minutes, we missed it coming into the property.”

After the incident, the Community Animal Services department took to social media, asking for any information on the pair of incidents.

“Within the same hour, two groups of cats were abandoned at the facility with absolutely no regard for the welfare of the animals or consideration for the already strained resources,” the post read. “It is believed that the adult cats left in the driveway and the kittens left at the front door are from two separate individuals, likely not associated with each other.”

Plourde says the shelter is taking care of the 11 felines, which have occupied kennel space they had not planned for and ultimately caused a domino effect, making it so they are unable to take in more cats, some of who have already been on a waiting list for intake.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-320-4099, and it is file number 62567.