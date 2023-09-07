Taber residents will vote on who will fill the empty councillor seat on town council on Thursday.

Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Centre Auditorium, with voters needing a piece of ID with their name and current address to cast their ballot. To be eligible to cast their vote, they must be 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, and live in the Town of Taber.

Seven candidates are running for the vacant seat, with three advanced voting sessions already being held by the town at the end of August.

The by-election was called back in July after Councilor Alf Rudd announced his resignation after accepting a job in the municipality at the end of June.