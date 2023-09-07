A trail ride through Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park will also help raise funds to support HALO Air Ambulance. The Southern Alberta Trail Riders Association and the Writing-on-Stone Riding Association will take riders through the Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park to support HALO Air-Ambulance.

The ride will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 9th, at the Writing-on-Stone Rodeo grounds and will wrap up at the end of the night with dinner. One way the event raises money for the Medicine Hat-based organization is by having those taking part get pledges for their ride.

SATRA member Amanda Malone says the ride is a way for the trail riding community to unite and support a good cause.

“This annual gathering not only showcases our shared passion for equestrian exploration but also underscores our unwavering commitment to the well-being of Southern Alberta, and we are pleased to co-host with the Writing on Stone Riding Association.”

Kelsey Garber, a member of the WOSTRA, echoes Malone’s sentiments, adding there is a sense of immense pride to co-host the event.

“Our exceptional location grants us the privilege to orchestrate this remarkable ride, and the unwavering support from our community fills us with gratitude. Teaming up with SATRA, we embark on a journey through a day adorned with awe-inspiring landscapes, genuine camaraderie, and the profound understanding that each hoofbeat resonates with HALO Air Ambulance’s vital life-saving mission,” Garber says.

Along with the trail ride, a raffle and online silent auction are also being put on until Friday, September 8th at 12 p.m.

More information can be found on the events Facebook page.