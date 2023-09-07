Paying for parking downtown will be as easy as a tap for Lethbridge residents. The City of Lethbridge has announced they are installing new debit tap readers in 50 parking kiosks in the Downtown core.

The upgraded payment devices are being installed in the busiest parking areas downtown.

“City of Lethbridge Parking Operations staff are excited for this implementation as an additional option for customers to use.”

Payment methods for parking currently range from coins to re-loadable parking cards, mobile payment, and Google or Apple Pay.