The last open spray park in Lethbridge is closing for the season on Sunday, September 10th.

The City of Lethbridge says the Legacy Spray Park, located in Legacy Park, will be turned off for the season at the end of the day Sunday. The city has already closed the Rotary Centennial Fountain and Gyro Spray Park to conserve water.

The spray parks were opened in mid-May and saw extended hours throughout the summer during numerous heat waves in the Lethbridge area.